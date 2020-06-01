Move-in day is nothing new at Berry College -- except that Monday's move in had nothing to do with freshmen.
The first residents settled in at the west apartment building of The Spires at Berry College -- a new continuing care retirement community on Berry property adjacent to the old Florida Rock quarry off Redmond Circle.
"This has been a long time coming for sure," said Morgan Lamphere, vice president for Greenbrier Development. "We have four moving in (Monday) and about 45 over the next 30 to 45 days or so."
Lamphere said the leasing and development staff has been working with a lot of the new residents for several years and now it's just a matter of the moving trucks showing up.
“It is very exciting to think I never have to climb on the roof of my house or cut grass again," said Marlin Holder, one of the new tenants. "If the refrigerator or dishwasher tear up, I just call maintenance and have someone come fix it."
His wife, Becky Holder, said she's done with making meals.
"The fact that I don’t have to worry about what to cook for supper or planning a big grocery list is a weight off my shoulders," she said. "Not to mention I can now drink my morning coffee overlooking Eagle Lake. I am so glad we are here.”
The general public is not being allowed on The Spires grounds because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lamphere said she anticipates that will continue to be the case until mid-June to be protective of the residents.
"Everybody that comes in to the community will have to go through health and wellness checks before they come in," she said. "We're just being extra cautious."
The 170-unit development features two large apartment buildings, an apartment lodge building, 26 cottages and a health care center.
A commons area offers three dining venues, an arts studio and multi-purpose room -- and will include a fitness center and pool.
The cottages are slated to open June 15 while the east apartment building, Longleaf Lodge and Magnolia Place health care building are all slated to open Oct. 1.