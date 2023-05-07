The secret to better beer and ultimate frisbee? More hops

What’s the connection between ultimate frisbee and the hops used to make beer?
“It’s actually the disk itself.” XtractMor’s CEO Doug Mancosky said. “At the heart of our technology is a spinning disk that’s part of our ShockWave Extractor technology for brewing and distilling.”
Mancosky says their technology is used to increase profitability and quality for brewers, distillers and wineries.
“Our brewery business really started taking off within the last 5 or 10 years,” Mancosky said. “But we formally started XtractMor in 2016, as the business started picking up and to differentiate it from our other technologies.”
The parent company is Hydro Dynamics, a 30-year-old company based in Rome that develops machines that typically use “controlled cavitation” in the processing of fluids.
“And that’s why we created XtractMor in 2016,” Mancosky said. “So that customers wouldn’t think first of our petroleum and biofuels technology, but brewing and distilling.”
What XtractMor really brings to distilleries is that it allows them to efficiently extract more flavor from hops, which gives many craft beers their flavor.
“Since the craft beer market exploded, the cost of good hops has exploded as well,” he said. “So we’re able to get the hop flavor out more efficiently, saving brewers money for hops, and increasing the flavor profile.”
Hustling
Mancosky says their sponsorship of the Atlanta Hustle of the American Ultimate Disc League has been a fruitful one.
“We featured our sponsorship of the AUDL at a recent convention,” he said. “And there was an instant buzz at our booth; people were very interested.”
Mancosky also said the AUDL has recently raised capital through social media as the league hopes to expand. The AUDL has gotten a lot of help from Bill Nye the Science Guy, who started playing what was to become ultimate frisbee in the 1970s while attending Cornell.
Nye actually started the Olympic Windjammers, the first ultimate frisbee team in Seattle, when he was working at Boeing, his first job out of college.
“The AUDL has been great for us,” Mancosky said. “It’s extremely family friendly, and we sponsor the ‘hop of the game,’ where the game’s amazing leaps are highlighted.”
The partnership is for the entire 2023 season, running April through August. Games can be watched live on the AUDL Network, AUDL.tv, and an AUDL “Game of the Week” is rebroadcast each week on Fox Sports 2.
The Hustle’s June 10, 2023, match against the New York Empire will be featured on national TV, airing live on the AUDL network at 7 p.m. EST on game day and replaying within 24 hours on Fox Sports 2.
“The business has been good; XtractMor is now a significant part of our overall business,” Mancosky said. “We’ve installed our technology on six continents, and we’re trying to figure out how to get one on Antarctica.”