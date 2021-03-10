The Rome Floyd Chamber is excited to announce the finalists for the 2021 Exceptional 7- Young Professionals Awards, Small Business of the Year, and Emerging Small Business of the Year.
“Each year, we have the privilege of celebrating outstanding business leaders and businesses, and this year is significant. This year we honor leaders and businesses who like many persevered and thrived during the pandemic,” said Chairperson of the Rome Floyd Chamber Cassandra Wheeler, Regional Director of Georgia Power. “We are proud of the work of our young professionals and business leaders and are grateful for their positive impact on our community. “
The 2021 Small Business of the Year is presented to a small business each year that has been in business for five or more years. This year the finalists for the 2021 Small Business of the year are Armuchee Pharmacy, Heritage Sleep Concepts, Mel & Mimi, Owen Security Solutions, sweetFrog premium frozen yogurt, The Season Events, and West Express Inc.
The 2021 Emerging Small Business of the Year is an award to honor startup businesses in their first five years of business. The finalist for the 2021 Emerging Small Businesses of the Year are Cheeky Baby, Pelican’s SnoBalls-Rome, and Romega Digital.
The 2021 Exceptional 7- Young Professionals award are presented in partnership with Bridges Magazine.
This award recognizes seven young professionals in the Rome and Floyd County Community who have exhibited professional achievement and outstanding leadership personally and professionally. The 2021 finalists for the Exceptional 7 are as follows: Simone Adams, Keller Williams Realty; Ivy Barber, Owen Security Solutions; Jordan Beck, Heritage Sleep Concepts; Amanda Farrell, Farrell’s Frame and Design; Sarah Huffman, City of Rome; Emilia Jackson, Floyd County Schools; Emery Johnson, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management; Ford Knight, Knight Car Store; Krista Lovering, Ford, Gittings & Kane; Leah Mayo, Floyd County District Attorney’s Office; Bradley Moon, Baker Street Scientific/Unity Christian School; Strom Mull, Darlington School; Xaivier Ringer Rome International Muralist/Rome Mural CoLab.
“The young professionals and small businesses in Rome and Floyd County are truly courageous, innovative, and resilient,” said President and CEO of the Rome Floyd Chamber, Jeanne Krueger. “Their servant leadership makes our community vibrant, and we see firsthand the tremendous impact these leaders make in Rome and Floyd County.”
The winners of the Exceptional 7, Small Business of the Year, and Emerging Business of the Year will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting on May 6, 2021 at Noon at State Mutual Stadium and featured in the next Bridges Magazine.