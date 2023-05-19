Synthica Energy gets extension on joint land deal closing date

A land deal involving Floyd and Gordon counties that is expected to eventually bring high-paying jobs to the area will take a bit longer than originally planned.
In November of last year, Synthica Energy began the process of purchasing a piece of property between Calhoun and Rome off Ga. 53 for Phase I of a new facility to produce natural gas.
The Ohio-based company that converts organic industrial byproducts into natural gas will be opening its newest facility in the Northwest Regional Industrial Park near Shannon on what is currently a 10.4-acre parcel owned by the Gordon-Floyd Joint Development Authority.
A final survey of the property has been underway but an air quality survey will require more time to complete, leading to the company to request a 90-day extension on due diligence.
“Part of the purchase and sales agreement was a potential extension of the due diligence period,” said Rome Floyd Development Authority President and CEO Missy Kendrick. “Since they do not have their air quality permit yet, they need another 30 days or so to get that completed.”
The due diligence period on the property will end Aug. 16, and a closing date is expected within 30 days of that. The delay will require a $20,000 deposit on the property in the meantime. Members of the Joint Development Authority approved the extension during their May meeting Wednesday afternoon.
“They are in the process of making the payment for that extension,” Kendrick said.
The Floyd County facility will apply an anaerobic digestion process to organic industrial byproducts to produce renewable natural gas that will be utilized by industrial gas customers. Regional manufacturers will provide the industrial byproducts that would otherwise go into landfills.
The natural gas created is injected into the existing natural gas pipeline system and distributed throughout the network. Synthica’s stated mission is to reduce landfill organics, increase recycling, and create an accessible solution to dispose of food and organic waste, while benefiting both producers and their communities.
The company has other facilities in development across the United States. The Kentucky plant, Synthica Lebanon Junction, uses organic waste from bourbon distilleries and other businesses in the food and beverage industry. Synthica Floyd will invest $38,250,000 and create 15 jobs with an average wage of $43 an hour.
The Northwest Regional Industrial Park is a jointly owned park between Gordon County and Floyd County and is bordered by West Hermitage Road and Calhoun Highway near the Ball Container facilities.
The GFJDA worked with Tamara Brock of the Existing Industry and Regional Recruitment team at the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Elyse Davis of Georgia Power on the location.