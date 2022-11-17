Synthica Energy announces move to Rome's Northwest Regional Industrial Park

Members of the Gordon-Floyd Joint Development Authority sign off on a measure Wednesday bringing in Synthica Energy to the Northwest Regional Industrial Park in the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce meeting room.
An Ohio-based company that converts organic industrial byproducts into natural gas will be opening its newest facility in the Northwest Regional Industrial Park in Shannon.
The Synthica Energy facility in Floyd County will apply an anaerobic digestion process to organic industrial byproducts to produce renewable natural gas that will be utilized by industrial gas customers. Regional manufacturers will provide the industrial byproducts that would otherwise go into landfills.
“We have been working with the Rome Floyd County Development Authority over the last year to secure this site for our facility, and are excited to bring our innovative biofuels solution to the Northwest Georgia market,” Synthica Energy CEO Sam Schutte said in a release
The natural gas created is injected into the existing natural gas pipeline system and distributed throughout the network. Synthica’s stated mission is to reduce landfill organics, increase recycling, and create an accessible solution to dispose of food and organic waste, while benefiting both producers and their communities.
“Local and regional manufacturers who have a zero-landfill policy will benefit from having a digester in Northwest Georgia and will save on transportation costs as they currently have to truck materials for hours for disposal in an environmentally friendly way. Synthica Energy is a welcome addition to our industrial base and corporate community,” said Missy Kendrick, president of the Rome Floyd County Development Authority.
The Ohio-based company has other facilities in development across the United States. The Kentucky plant, Synthica Lebanon Junction, uses organic waste from bourbon distilleries and other businesses in the food and beverage industry. Synthica Floyd will invest $38,250,000 and create 15 jobs with a $43 an hour average hourly wage.
The Northwest Regional Industrial Park is a jointly owned park between Gordon County and Floyd County and is bordered by West Hermitage Road and Calhoun Highway near the Ball Containers facilities.
“It is always a good day when jobs and capital investment come to our area, and I know our regional manufacturers look forward to working with them as they start production," Jesse Vaughn, chair of the Gordon Floyd Joint Development Authority.
The Gordon Floyd Joint Development Authority worked with Tamara Brock of the Existing Industry and Regional Recruitment team at the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and Elyse Davis of Georgia Power on the location.