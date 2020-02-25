Synovus NWGA Regional President J Scott Preston reports another record year for the group. "We continue to be very humbled, blessed, and thankful for our customers in helping us achieve extremely meaningful goals again," Preston said.
For the third straight year bank loan teams topped $100 million in new loan production. The $100 million annual milestone had never before been achieved in NWGA. Over a three year period, from 2017 to 2019 total loan production has exceeded $375 million. New mortgage production over the three year period is an additional $37 million.
Deposit growth was $36 million in 2019 and all net income goals were reached for the Northwest Georgia division.
Year end total “on balance sheet” assets for the NWGA Division are $1 billion, which does not include another $143 million in brokerage assets under management.
Preston said the numbers are indicative of asset growth in a profitable and responsible manner. "Our team members, board of directors, and customers are the ones that are most responsible," Preston said.
The Synovus NWGA Division was formed by the merger of the former Citizens First Bank of Rome, Georgia Bank and Trust of Calhoun, and Cohutta Banking Company of Chatsworth.