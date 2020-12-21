Sunrise Manufacturing revealed plans Monday to purchase 10 acres in the Floyd County Industrial Park for a new facility.
The company is currently based in a small building on 2.16 acres at 1900 Parrish Drive in the Gateway Industrial Park off U.S. 27 South. It has agreed to buy the new property for $175,000.
“Congratulations to Sunrise and all their employees. As chairman of the Development Authority of Floyd County, I welcome them as the newest tenant in the Floyd County Industrial Park,” said Ryan Earnest.
The sale of the 10 acres still leaves the development authority with at least four tracts in that industrial park. Those parcels range from 10 acres to 50 acres.
The land sits just south of the new Summit Hill Foods distribution center off Superior Drive.
Sunrise sells items to cushion products during transportation, by tractor-trailers and by rail and oceanic shipping containers. The company has expanded its offerings through the development of the Sunrise Small Cell Honeycomb alongside other innovations.
“Sunrise has experienced extraordinary growth over the last year and has outgrown their current facility," said Rome-Floyd County Development Authority President Missy Kendrick. "This new building will provide them the space they need to meet demand, as well as build capacity for the future."
Sunrise has been serving Fortune 500 companies for almost 40 years and has five manufacturing plants -- in California, Washington, New Mexico and Texas as well as Rome.
“This is great news for Sunrise and for Floyd County," said County Commission Chair Scotty Hancock. "Sunrise’s business is growing, and more Floyd County residents get to have a job.”