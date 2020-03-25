Summerville-based WKSY-TV announced the hiring of Chattooga County native Dan Little as general manager. Little will assume his duties on April 2, and will be in charge of sales and day-to-day operations at Sky 21.
Little, who was born and raised in Summerville, GA, has been involved in sales and production at WKSY over the past eight years.
"I am very excited about this opportunity in our local broadcasting while serving our community. I believe SKY21 is a great place to work, and I think it has great potential," Little said in a press release. He's been involved in sales and production at the station for the past eight years.
The station will also begin broadcasting Nuestra Vision on channel 21.8 on April 2 at noon. Nuestra Vision is a Spanish language network that offers movies, news, live sports, special events and other content directly from Mexico.