As the spring showers become less regular, and the chances of an unbelievable March snowstorm reduce to zero, these mild days remind us that summer is coming.
However, for the ice cream and sweet shops on Broad Street, summer is already here.
"Oh, we've definitely seen the summer rush start," says Honeymoon Bakery General Manager Kate White. "The temperature change is bringing people to our door."
Honeymoon Bakery offers a fantastic selection of baked goods, including house made brownies and cookies, which are the most popular.
"People love to come in and get a combination of one of our assortment of baked goods, cut it in half or quarters to split," White says. "Then they like to add it to a scoop of our gelato."
White says most people think of their baked goods, but their gelato flavors are custom-curated for Rome's summer months.
"Our peach cobbler gelato is very popular right now," White said, "as well as our watermelon sorbet."
Down the street from the Honeymoon Bakery is Mountains Ice Cream, a more traditional ice-cream parlor specializing in ice cream, shakes and floats plus an impressive case containing home-made puddings and key lime pies.
"Right now, I'd say our seasonal sugar cookie is our most popular flavor," Mountains Ice Cream scooper Gracey Quarles said. "Plus our pralines and bear claws are very good."
Quarles says her favorite flavor is red summer raspberry, "in one of our home-made waffle cones."
Close to Mountains is City Creamery, which is a combination of an old-fashioned sweet shop with wrapped candies and other confections, an ice cream parlor and a soda fountain, with frozen yogurt dispensers and custom coffee drinks.
"Our most popular are definitely the hand-scooped ice cream and bubble teas," City Creamery Manager Davis McGinty said. "And cookie monster is probably our most popular flavor.
McGinty says that summer is definitely here from a business perspective, noting a significant increase in foot traffic the last three weeks as the weather has gotten warmer.
Another stop on Broad Street is Kaleido-Sno, a long-time favorite shaved ice shop with over 100 flavors to choose from.
Ice is freshly shaved off a huge block into different sized cups. Then the ice on top is carefully shaped, either into a cone or flattened off, before being topped with a flavored syrup.
"Right now, I'd say Tiger's Blood is our most popular flavor," Kaleido-Sno Manager Marilyn Jones said. "But Blue Raspberry and Blue Coconut are also very popular."
Rounding out the downtown Rome area is the hugely popular SweetFrog frozen yogurt shop in the Publix shopping center.
SweetFrog is exclusively a frozen yogurt shop, with 14 different flavors, plus a choice of more than 60 toppings.
"Cookies & cream is our most popular flavor," SweetFrog Manager Shannon England says. "And strawberries and crushed Oreos are our most popular toppings -- and the kids really love gummies."
England says they just rotated in some of their seasonal flavors, blue raspberry and cherry icee.
"We also added a new topping, crushed Whoppers," England said. "They seem popular."