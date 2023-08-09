GHC hosts local leaders

Georgia Highlands College President Mike Hobbs (right) talks workforce development with Rome Floyd County Development Authority President Missy Kendrick during a meet and greet with community leaders Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the college.

 John Bailey, file

Rome News-Tribune staff contributed local content.

