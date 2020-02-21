Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $71.60, last $73.45, high $102.70, low $71.43, p/e 15.18
AT&T (T): $38.25, last $38.25, high $39.70, low $29.67, p/e 20.34
Ball Corp. (BLL): $76.86, last $77.20, high 82.82, low $53.72, p/e 46.30
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) (acquired Merrill Lynch): $34.36, last $34.84, high $35.72, low $26.21, p/e 12.50
BP (BP): $35.36, last $36.00, high $45.38, low $35.07, p/e 29.92
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $48.37, last $47.85, high $48.69, low $28.61, p/e 34.55
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $109.00, last $110.08, high $127.34, low $105.40, p/e 70.78
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $60.13, last $59.95, high $60.13, low $44.42, p/e 29.05
Comcast (CMCSA): $45.82, last $46.09, high $47.74, low $37.89, p/e 16.19
Dollar General (DG): $166.88, last $158.03, high $167.04, low $108.74, p/e 26.16
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $121.10, (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $121.71, high $128.41, low $106.75, p/e 24.04
Delta Air Lines (DAL): $57.87, last $58.76, high $63.44, low $48.22, p/e 7.93
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $59.13, last $60.64, high $83.49, low $58.79, p/e 17.61
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $21.84, last $20.96, high $23.11, low $16.23, p/e 20.37
General Electric Co. (GE): $12.25, last $12.83, high $13.26, low $7.65, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $148.00, last $149.84, high $151.97, low $110.31, p/e 14.70
Home Depot (HD): $245.34, last $245.03, high $247.36, low $179.52, p/e 24.43
International Paper (IP): $43.26, last $43.18, high $47.98, low $36.45, p/e 14.09
J.C. Penney (JCP): $0.72, last $0.71, high $1.92, low, $0.53, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $65.52, last $67.71, high $71.05, low $51.34, p/e 23.40
Lowe’s (LOW): $125.31, last $125.42, high $126.73, low $91.60, p/e 33.56
Mohawk (MHK): $135.00, last $137.98, high $156.60, low $108.93, p/e 2.71
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $16.33, last $16.54, high $17.54, low $13.38, p/e 10.89
Southern Co. (SO): $68.99, (parent of Georgia Power), last $71.10, high $49.01, low p/e 15.27
Synovus (SNV): $35.29, last $36.63, high $40.41, low $31.80, p/e 10.20
Truist Financial Corp.(TFC) : $54.85, last $54.94, high $56.92, low $44.51, p/e n/a
Tyson Foods (TSN): $77.83, last $80.51, high $94.24, low 60.99, p/e 14.05
United Community Bank (UCBI): $29.08, last $28.81, high $31.66, low $23.21, p/e 12.59
Walmart (WMT): $118.58, last $117.90, high $125.38, low $95.00, p/e 22.85
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) $47.70, last $48.22, high $54.75, low $43.34, p/e 11.78