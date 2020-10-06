Registration will open soon for the 2020 Georgia Business & Education Summit set for Dec. 1.
It's hosted by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and based out of the main campus of Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
While most of the participation will be virtual, a small crowd will be located in the conference facility at GNTC.
"One of the key reasons Georgia's economy is thriving is due to the great strides we have made in workforce development," Duncan said in a press release. "College and career academies have played a vital role in that effort, and I am honored to speak with those individuals who have been part of that process."
The first two Business & Education summits, hosted by then Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, were both held in Rome as a means of spotlighting the partnerships between business and education.
Floyd County College and Career Academy CEO and Principal Eric Waters said the partnership between the medical community and the CCA has created a work-based learning program with healthcare providers that is second to none.
The healthcare programs at the CCA typically serve over 300 students a year and more than 60 of those students are generally involved in some sort of internship with medical providers each year.
"We want to spotlight our partnership with our secondary and post-secondary systems and focus on workforce development and how it seamlessly connects," said Heidi Popham, president of GNTC.
Popham said she and Waters want to show the business community across the state how technology has changed healthcare and how educators are responding to those changes.
"We'll have a student panel with some current students and some students that have gone through the FCCCA and GNTC and are in the workforce," Popham said. "Most of our students have job offers before they finish the actual program."
The emphasis on clinical rotations as part of the curriculum has really helped students with their entry into full-time employment, she said
The nursing programs at GNTC -- LPN at the Rome campus and the RN program at the Walker County campus -- have always been very popular and there's a selective admissions process because of high enrollment interest.
"We're constantly updating our equipment because it's so technology-based now," Popham said. "We always work with our industry partners to make sure students are learning on, and exposed to, the equipment that they will utilize once they graduate and go into the workforce."
The summit will begin at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to run through 12:30 p.m.
As soon as registration information becomes available, the RN-T will publish a link to the website.