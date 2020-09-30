Southeastern Mills announced late Wednesday it will start work on a 90,000-square-foot expansion of its Center for Superior Logistics in the Floyd County Industrial Park.
The company awarded the contract to Cedartown-based E.A. Benefield, who will use local and regional subcontracts when possible.
The warehouse and distribution facility on Superior Drive already encompasses 140,000 square feet. It opened in October 2019. The new facility is expected to be operational in July 2021.
Southeastern Mills is a fourth-generation, family-owned food company headquartered in Rome. Founded in 1941, the company's core strength is the development and manufacture of ingredients for food service manufacturers and restaurants.
The company also markets nationally distributed brands including Better Than Bouillon, Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce, and Better Than Gravy.
The expansion comes as the result of recent and anticipated rapid business growth, driving the need for more production capacity and logistics efficiencies.