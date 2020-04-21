Southeastern Mills is donating nearly $100,000 to local food banks and organizations that are supporting communities and retail and food service workers across the country.
“At Southeastern Mills, community is at the core of who we are,” said Brad Olsen, vice president of marketing in a press release. “With so much uncertainty in communities everywhere, we’re trying to help create comfort and nourishment when it’s needed most.”
The company is donating $10,000 each to six local food banks, including the HOPE Alliance in Rome. The donations are on behalf of its consumer brands including Better Than Bouillon, Louisiana Hot Sauce, Southeastern Mills and Shore Lunch, along with JMH Premium and the company’s food service partners.
In addition, Southeastern Mills has donated over $20,000 in freight costs for food deliveries to several efforts.
“We hope it’s not long until families and friends can gather together again for great food and good times. Until then, our family of brands is committed to doing our part to help support people and communities across the country,” said Jason Marion, vice president of human resources in the release. “We are working to help create food experiences that satisfy appetites during these challenging times.”
To join the effort, they're encouraging consumers to donate directly to a local food bank in need.
The company reported they have experienced no interruption in supply, and in continuing to build and maintain its inventory.