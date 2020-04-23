Some local businesses are cautiously getting ready to get things back to something like normal.
Kim Russell, owner of the Seven Hills Salon, 100 W. Second Ave., has left a voicemail on her telephone informing customers that she will reopen slowly. She asks her regulars for patience as they have over a month's worth of appointments to try to reschedule.
"If you have an appointment we are requesting that you wear a mask, stay in your car and text your stylist to let them know you're here," the voicemail says. "They will let you know when to come in. We have to watch our numbers."
Salon Ten 17, at 5 John Davenport Drive, will also reopen Friday.
Owner Cindy Stansell has gotten a laser thermometer to check the foreheads of customers as they return. Anyone with a temperature over 99 will not be permitted inside the salon, she said.
The shop was cleaned professionally Thursday prior to the reopening. One of the reasons clients are being asked to wait in their cars is to give the stylists a chance to clean thoroughly following each appointment. The waiting area will not be used for the time being.
"We are not allowing anybody to bring extra people to the appointment," Stansell said. "We're not going to have mom and dad and three kids coming in all together. That goes over our limit of people we can have."
Bart Kinne, who operates both of Rome's bowling alleys, said he plans to open Friday -- but will limit activity to every other pair of lanes. He said that is well beyond the six-foot social distance rule.
"We will have someone taking names at the door and counting people," Kinne said. "People will have to wait outside in their cars and as lanes became available we will call them in."
Employees will be cleaning the alley seating area, bowling balls and public access areas frequently as turnover takes place.
Restaurants will be allowed to reopen Monday under the latest directive from Gov. Brian Kemp.
The governor continues to take heat from others around the country for his effort to reopen Georgia's economy, and some still think it's premature.
"While this is an encouraging sign, we feel it is not in the best interest of our customers, community or our employees to reopen at this time," said Bob Blumberg, owner of Bistro 208 on Broad Street.
Crawdaddy's owner Dereck Brady said he also is going to hold off on reopening for a while.
"I think it's too early and we need another week or two," Brady said "We're looking forward to a post-COVID-19 opening but right new everybody's health and safety has to be first and foremost."
Brady said he would continue his evening curbside service between 5 and 8 pm Tuesday through Saturday.