A number of business owners are taking advantage of the down time during the statewide shelter place orders to do some extended spring cleaning and spruce up of their shops.
Doc Kibler said the work that is taking place at the Harvest Moon, 234 Broad Street, and the Dark Side of the Moon is stuff most customers are not likely to recognize when the restaurant is reopened for dine-in service.
It is behind the scenes type of projects that have helped give some of the employees something to do and help keep them getting paychecks.
Mike Sams at River Dog Outpost, 1 Broad Street, said he's been making a lot of repairs to furniture and sprucing up the beer garden for the day when customers will be able to come back.
Schroeder's New Deli, 406 Broad Street, is also getting some work done in the back courtyard in hopes of rejuvenating it as a performance venue.
After almost two decades of never being closed more than one day at a time, Kibler said, the Harvest Moon just had some deferred maintenance type of work that needed to be done.
"We've got a few employees that have talents in being able to fix some of the things that we needed to work on," Kibler said. "Just to get them some extra income we're using a few of them to get things back in shape. The few people that come in are coming in with masks on and we've got them all working in different corners so everybody stays safe."
Some flooring is being replaced, some areas are getting a fresh coat of paint, a couple of water lines are being re-run. The projects are the type of work that generally would not take place all at once, but with the ban on dine-in service for the time being, Kibler and his wife Ginny felt like this was the perfect time to get some of that work accomplished.
Caleigh Schroeder said family members have been pressure washing the courtyard and re-staining all of the furniture, the deck and stage area.
"We're just everything ready for some shows when we get back opened up," Schroeder said. Since she took over management of the family restaurant last year she has made the courtyard a high priority. "Unfortunately this (COVID-19) has put a little bit of a damper on those plans for this summer," Schroeder said.
Sams normally does his sprucing up at the River Dog Outpost, during February and March. The frequent rains kept him from doing some of that work so he's taking advantage of the better weather right now to get a lot of his deferred maintenance work doe as well.
"We've got a lot of old furniture that we've used for several years, old pallet chairs that have become disassembled," Sams said. "I'm re-purposing all the screws I can, all the wood I can just to build new benches and chairs."
He put in some extra sun screens late last year and he's been able to take them down and get rid of all the pollen and tighten them up.
"If I don't do something I'll just go stir-crazy," Sams said.
Sams and his wife Connie also said they are looking for a food truck to partner with to park outside of the beer garden on weekends when things get back to normal.