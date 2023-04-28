Some private companies charge hefty fees to help veterans With disability claims

Glenn Janssen, who lives in Portugal, has worked as a government contractor since he left the Army in 2004. In pursuing a disability claim with the Department of Veterans Affairs for the tinnitus and back and shoulder problems he'd developed during his service, he signed onto a contract with Trajector Medical, a private company, to help him file last year. But it cost him a bundle in both money and hassle.

 Michelle Janssen

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In