Today is Small Business Saturday, an initiative of American Express to follow on the heels of Black Friday, the traditional start of the Christmas shopping season.
This year, perhaps more than ever, the importance of supporting small businesses across the community has been elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is imperative that our community comes together and supports our small business this holiday season,” said Aundi Lesley, Rome’s downtown development director. “Talking with several of our downtown business owners this year it really is make or break for a lot of them.”
Jeanne Krueger, president of the Rome Floyd Chamber said the chamber has spent close to $10,000 this year to promote Shop Rome during the holidays. She also said that considerable effort has been made to assist local small businesses enhance their web presence.
Close to 80% of the chamber membership is considered to be a small business, defined locally as 50 or fewer employees.
Lesley said that shop owners are concerned that people are still a little leery of getting out and about but most of the merchants are confident they have done everything they can to make in-person shopping a safe experience.
The biggest battle many of the small business owners have faced this year has stemmed from having to adapt to change.
“Any time you have to change your operation significantly, that’s going to be a challenge,” Krueger said. “For those businesses looking to increase their presence on the web I think this year has expedited that. The Chamber has been able to come alongside and partner with them and offer opportunities to sell their products online.”
Jan Fergerson at Ford Gittings & Kane Jewelers said her staff is constantly wiping down the jewelry display cases and has hand sanitizer scattered at locations throughout the store.
“We have had more people call us and come see us during this thing saying we want to come buy something from you because we want you to be here next year,” she said. “It’s reassuring for us and it makes you feel good to know that people care.”
Spencer Brewer at Lavender Mountain Hardware said the last five weeks of the year are very important to his business.
“Fall typically is a prime planting season for trees and shrubs, a lot of bedding plants,” Brewer said. The store’s extensive nursery and garden section has enjoyed a very good year with people staying at home and out in the yard during the pandemic.
Virginia Brewer said the fourth quarter actually ranks right behind the spring in terms of its importance at Lavender Mountain Hardware.
“We sell Christmas trees and we make wreaths and garland,” Virginia said. The other thing is our gifts, we do really good with our gift department.”
Like so many other small businesses, Virginia Brewer said the store is encouraging visitors to wear masks and if they don’t have one the shop will make one available.
Lavender Mountain Hardware will also take telephone orders and has staff ready to bring the orders out to customers.
“It seems like it is not happening as much as it was before, people ae not quite as afraid I guess as they were in the beginning, but we still do that,” Virginia said.
This is the first holiday season for Mary Andersen, owner at Cheeky Baby, a baby boutique at 306 Broad Street. Andersen took two of the ground floor retail spaces in the Lofts at Third and Broad.
“I kind of live in a state of bliss because I don’t know what pre-COVID looks like,” Andersen said. “We’re just thankful that we have customers who come in and visit with us.”
It certainly wasn’t her intention to open a new business in the midst of a pandemic, having developed her business plan and making arrangements to acquire the space a year ago.
Nonetheless, Andersen realizes that this time of year from Thanksgiving to Christmas is the time when businesses hopefully cross from red ink to black ink and begin to show a profit.
“We’re a brand new business, still in our infancy stage, so it’s that much more important to see people coming through the doors,” Andersen said. Yes, the next five weeks are very important to us.
For customers who might feel a bit uneasy about in-person shopping, Andersen said people can buy through her website with in-store or curb pick-up. She’s also offering free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Andersen is also putting the wraps on a Christmas tree giveaway. People can register for a free tree on either her Facebook or Instagram pages. On Monday, 20 names will be drawn at random and the trees will be delivered.