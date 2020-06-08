The City of Rome, through the Community Development Department, will provide operating assistance to business owners for the purpose of assisting small businesses that are in jeopardy as a result of the COVID-19 public safety measures.
Retail, commercial, service and entertainment businesses that rely on customers making purchases at their establishments are especially affected by the recent pandemic.
This program is designed to provide relief to those types of businesses that have been negatively affected by the self-isolating period. Grant funds have been approved and released by HUD; applications are now being accepted. The application and application instructions are available on the CoronaVirus Updates page on the RomeFloyd.com website: https://romefloyd.com/coronavirus-updates
Under this program, the City will provide an emergency relief grant for small businesses negatively affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and public safety measures. Businesses with up to 50 “full time equivalent” employees are eligible to apply for funds, which will be used to pay for normal business expenses that have been made more difficult due to declining revenues caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Businesses with 10 or fewer employees will receive additional points in the scoring of each application. Businesses may receive up to $5,000 in funds under this program. Businesses must have a physical location in the City of Rome and have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19. Funding is limited; applications are being accepted June 8, 2020 - June 19, 2020. The full list of eligibility requirements are listed in the application document.
For questions, please contact Bekki Fox at bfox@romega.us; 706-236-4477