Efforts to bring a Sleep Inn to Braves Boulevard in front of the Riverpoint Apartments have fallen apart.
Tony Patel, who took out a contract on a 1.8 acre tract last December, has abandoned the project at that location.
Doc Kibler, one of the partners with Northwest Georgia LLC which owns the land, said Tuesday that he has an out of state group very interested in the same parcel for the a hotel.
Jimmy Byars, broker at Hardy Realty said that particular tract has been earmarked for a hotel almost since the owners decided to cut the land they own in front of State Mutual Stadium into smaller parcels for development.
Byars said he has no idea why the deal with Patel fell through but with the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has had on the hotel industry almost certainly had a negative impact on Patel's plans.
The Rome News-Tribune was not able to reach Patel for comment Tuesday.
Patel, who built the Garden Inn and Suites on the Alabama Highway, was also planning a 32-room Econo Lodge on the Martha Berry Highway at its intersection with Glen View Drive. Nothing has happened on that site since the land was initially graded and concrete stormwater pipes were left on site months ago.
Patel originally planned to build his Sleep Inn on two small tracts at the corner of U.S. 27 and Charlton St., one of the entrances to the Summerville Park neighborhood.
Patel purchased the property in June of last year for $215,000.
The Summerville Park neighborhood association was adamantly opposed to the hotel and enlisted Mayor Bill Collins, a resident of the community, to aid in the effort to stop the project.
Collins was able to convince Northwest Georgia Housing Authority Director Sandra Hudson to acquire the property from Patel. The housing authority paid $540,000 for the same two small parcels and construct five new single-story duplex units on the property.