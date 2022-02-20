The classic purple logo on the newly renovated gym floor inside Shorter University’s Winthrop-King Centre is a testimony to giving back through the school’s SUForward campaign.
Gifts from Calhoun-based Nance Industries funded the floor renovation and a dedication ceremony is slated for Thursday. Donors Carol and Bob Nance and their son, Mike Nance, will be honored during halftime of the Hawks men’s basketball game; tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.
Shorter University President Don Dowless said the story of Nance Industries is inspiring.
“(O)ne woman’s vision and determination has led to the development of the leading woman-owned flooring business in our nation,” Dowless said in a release. “Our students can learn much from Carol Nance and her legacy as an entrepreneur.”
Carol Nance started the company in 1972 as Nance Carpet & Rug. As a young mother, she turned carpet scraps into quality rugs at a time when there were few women business owners.
“(B)ut she was determined to rise above her poor upbringing and provide a good life for her family,” the release states.
Over the years, the company has grown to five manufacturing plants spread across the north end of Calhoun.
With the help of second and third generation family members, Nance Industries is now the largest woman-owned flooring business in the United States; offering its flooring and services to major home centers, retailers, contractors, and more.
“It is challenging being a woman in the floor covering industry,” Carol Nance says in a video posted on the company’s website. “If a woman came to me that had a dream, but she was being told that she couldn’t do it, I would tell her, ‘Don’t listen. If you have a passion or a product that you believe in, it doesn’t matter if you’re told ten times, you keep on because somebody out there will believe in you. You can’t quit. You’ve got to keep on.’”
Life is not just about doing a job and getting paid for it, she continues: “It’s about making a difference and following your passion. It’s about connecting to what you believe in and sharing your value with others.”
The Hawks athletic program is dear to the Nances’ hearts as son Mike — now principal at Nance Industries — played basketball at Shorter after transferring from Valdosta State in 1983. He was named MVP in multiple tournaments and is a member of both the Shorter University and Gordon County athletic halls of fame.