The former American Legion building on Shorter Avenue has officially been sold, making way for a coffee shop and oil change business at the site.
Steve Rood with Shanklin-Attaway American Legion Post 5 confirmed on Tuesday that the sale of the property has been finalized.
The lots sit at 5 Shorter Ave. and 7 Shorter Ave. and Seeley Wallis Investments plans to build a quick-service drive-thru coffee shop, called Scooter’s, as well as a Take 5 oil change station.
The only opposition to the overall project during public hearings at the planning commission and Rome City Commission levels concerned the volume of traffic at that location on Shorter Avenue.
Representatives from Seeley Wallis Investments said they plan to work with the Georgia Department of Transportation on ways to make the Shorter Avenue ingress and egress smooth.
The property has been on the market for several years.
The Legion thought they had the property sold when Butler Development struck a deal to acquire the post home and a small slice of the adjacent property, which is owned by Shorter University.
That deal collapsed in 2019 when Lidl, the German grocery chain, slowed down its efforts to expand in secondary markets across Georgia. Lidl had been touted as the anchor store for the proposed retail development.