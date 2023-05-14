With the majority of local businesses classified as small businesses, the Rome Floyd Chamber is reminding folks to “shop Rome, shop Floyd,” and support small businesses.
The chamber celebrated Small Business Week last week, holding a small business lunch giveaway and hanging banners on Broad Street with the Downtown Development Authority to mark the occasion.
“About 85% of businesses in Rome and Floyd County are small businesses,” said Chamber President Pam Powers-Smith, “and that extends to manufacturing as well. Some of our local manufacturers only have 10 or 12 employees.”
Small business is defined locally as 50 or fewer employees, and almost 80% of chamber membership is considered small business.
Powers-Smith also stated that local businesses really give back to the community, and that local businesses are owned by friends and neighbors, not a faceless corporation far away.
“These local businesses sponsor our baseball teams and employ our neighbors,” Powers-Smith said, “so we want to remind everyone to celebrate and frequent our small businesses year round.”
Local businesses have been battered recently by covid, and now worries about the possible effects of a recession are moving to the front of people’s minds.
Even as unemployment reaches record lows and the economy added 253,000 jobs in April — exceeding estimates by 70,000 jobs — fear of a recession is always on the horizon, she said.
“Our small businesses have been extremely resilient recently, but they continue to need our support,” Powers-Smith said. “Their cost of goods and rent doesn’t go down, so we need to keep that in mind.”