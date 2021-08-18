Rome’s Historic Preservation Commission approved a major facade overhaul at 226 Broad St. that will bring a decidedly British look to the Victorian downtown district.
Tim Naddy won approval from the preservation agency for a face that will be stylistically similar to 221B Baker St. — the London address of the fictional detective Sherlock Holmes.
“I want to pull in some of the folklore of Sherlock Holmes,” Naddy said.
An unabashed Sherlock Holmes fan, Naddy will bring his Hound Talint business, which handles a variety of data analytics largely for local athletes and schools to the first floor of the business.
Baker Street Scientific will occupy the second floor of the building which used to house Elysium, a women’s boutique.
The existing facade is basically a two-store facade which will be reconfigured and replaced with a limestone veneer.
The Rome HPC also gave approval to a lighted sign and installation of planters behind awnings over the entrance to the business, Honeycream Gelato, at 4 E. Third Ave.
Lighted signs are generally not permitted according to the historic district guidelines but since the size of the sign is very small and would only generate 48 lumens the HPC gave it’s blessing to the project. There was no opposition at the meeting.
The committee also approved the replacement of 14 windows on a home at 726 Avenue A. The home is currently being used as a bed and breakfast, owned by Theresa Robbins Brooks.
Planning staff liaison Brittany Griffin updated the HPC members on the Planapalooza for input into the complete rewrite of the Rome and Floyd County Unified land Development Code scheduled for Aug. 20-25.
An opening session will be held Friday night at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk at 6 p.m. Rome and Floyd County residents will be able to drop in and speak with consultants from the Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk Saturday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The consultants are seeking insight into what a new land development code might need to include. A final open session is scheduled Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Specific focus sessions dealing with housing, architecture and design as well as downtown Rome will be held Saturday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
A public session to highlight some of the input provided to the consultants will be held next Aug. 25, in the City Auditorium from 6-8 p.m.