There was a time when a Black woman owning a business was unheard of.
But times have changed.
Sherica Bailey is making the most of the opportunities she’s been afforded. The 41-year-old mother of three is the owner of a thriving salon off 2nd Avenue. And although she’s worked hard to establish her business she also believes she owes a lot to those who came before her.
Bailey became a hair stylist in 2005. She worked at a couple salons in Rome, learning and perfecting her trade until she saw the opportunity to open her own salon in 2010 and jumped at the chance.
“Everything fell into place,” she said. “I had a great support system around me of family and friends. And of course the community has been extremely supporting over the years.”
Wraps Styling Salon offers a variety of services and specializes in multicultural hair, perms and color among other things. The salon employs other stylists as independent contractors offering their own services as well.
“As the owner I take very seriously the responsibility of making sure all our customers are comfortable and safe,” Bailey said. “This is a very rewarding job because I get to interact with so many people in the community but being a business owner definitely has its challenges.”
One of the biggest challenges she’s faced in the salon’s lifetime is the restriction and temporary shutdown caused by COVID guidelines.
“That was really scary,” she recalls of the time in 2020 when businesses such as hair and nail salons were forced to shut down as the pandemic raged across the country. “We didn’t know how long it would last. We couldn’t work. This is how we feed our families and we couldn’t go to work.”
Thankfully, she said, the community rallied around. Clients and friends made sure she still had money coming in until she could open her doors again and continue business as usual. She said her building’s owner extended a grace period to pay rent, and utilities were also understanding and lenient at the time.
Now, Bailey is excited for what the future will hold for Wraps Styling Salon. She’d like to grow her services to include spa treatments and a haircare line. But she’s never forgotten those who made it possible for her to succeed.
To honor Black History Month, she’s filled the salon with images and information about Black Americans throughout history who have paved the way for those living and working today.
“I owe a lot to those trailblazers who made this possible,” she said, gesturing to the salon around her. “Madam C.J. Walker was an African American entrepreneur and the first female self-made millionaire. But I don’t have to reach that far back. I owe a lot to the women who did my hair when I was a little girl. They inspired me too. They broke barriers for me too.”
Bailey is determined to pay it forward. She knows there are little Black girls who come to her salon and look to her for inspiration as well. She’d like to blaze a trail for them as well.
As a way of giving back to the community, Bailey has opened her salon to a couple of community initiatives aimed at improving health and education.
Through its MoreHeart initiative, Atrium Health Floyd has installed blood pressure kiosks throughout the community. Bailey was happy to allow one to be set up at Wraps Styling Salon. The free kiosks provide convenient locations for people to check on their cardiac health. One of Bailey’s clients checked her blood pressure only to find it dangerously high and sought medical attention immediately. Others have followed suit.
There’s also a rack filled with children’s books in the main lobby of the salon. Bailey was eager to be part of the Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth’s Books and Beauticians campaign. The books are available to all the kids who visit the salon so that they can read during their time there instead of staring at screens.
“These are little things that I can do to pay it forward,” Bailey said. “I know I didn’t do this on my own. I’ve worked hard to get where I am but there are those who paid a heavy price for a Black woman to be able to call herself a business owner and I am extremely grateful to them for that.”