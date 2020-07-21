A parcel of land near Shannon is apparently a finalist in the effort to land a significant manufacturing industry.
As such, Rome Floyd County Development Authority President Missy Kendrick told the authority board Tuesday that the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development data for the site must be updated.
The GRAD program, set up by the state 12 years ago, certifies to industrial prospects that much of the due diligence in the site selection process has already been completed. It tells them the site is served by utilities including, water, sewer, gas and electricity.
The 110-acre parcel owned by the authority at Ga. 53 and 140 is considered particularly attractive because it is also served by a major north-south Norfolk Southern rail line.
The authority agreed to allocate up to $20,000 to upgrade the data.
Kendrick said that a topographic analysis would have to be updated. Ten acres have been added to the tract since the original information was developed over five years ago.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said he thinks some of the updated information can be assembled in-house, through the county engineering department.
The Georgia Department of Transportation also let the contract to widen Ga. 140 east to Interstate 75 since the site was originally GRAD certified. That project is expected to be complete in another year to 18 months, providing four-lane access to I-75 at Adairsville.
Kendrick said the company -- who was not named -- is expected to make a site visit later this week.
During her marketing report, Kendrick said she and project manager Heather Seckman have added three more prospects to the list of companies the development office is working with.
Also, members of the R-FCDA nominated Doc Kibler for another three-year term on the authority board. Kibler currently serves as treasurer. A full vote is expected to be taken next month.