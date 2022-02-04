Shannon-made Ball cups will be in play at the Super Bowl

From Shannon to SoFi Stadium for SuperBowl LVI. As the Super Bowl countdown continues, the Ball Aluminum Cup is sharing some of the amenities on tap this year.
That's another big win for Ball Corp., a company that is currently planning a $51.8 million 750,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in Shannon. The company has a large beverage container plant and a brand new recyclable aluminum cup manufacturing plant less than 5 miles from that site.
Ball Corp posted to its social media “… we’re excited to announce we’re partnering with Anheuser-Busch to bring the Ball aluminum cup to fans at SoFi Stadium for the third year straight. Check out the new design of our infinitely recyclable aluminum cup and cheer on your team more sustainably.”
“At Anheuser-Busch, we are always looking for new ways to use our capabilities and scale to enable a circular economy and help create a future with more cheers,” said Angie Slaughter, vice president of sustainability and procurement. “We are committed to having 100% of our packaging made from majority recycled content or be returnable by 2025 and through this continued partnership with Ball, we are excited to once again bring a more sustainable packaging solution to sports fans at this year’s big game.”
The aluminum cups will be available to fans in 9-ounce, 20-ounce and 24-ounce versions. Plus they’re available at retailers for those watching the game Feb. 13 at home.
“With its vast influence and reach, sports and entertainment has the power to be a true vehicle for change. At Ball, we’re committed to partnering with venues, teams and players to make a difference on sustainability by increasing use of infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage packaging, strengthening in-venue recycling, and educating fans on how they can live more sustainably,” said Dan Fisher, president and CEO-elect, Ball Corp. “We look forward to teaming up with Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light for the third time to bring fans a more sustainable way to enjoy their favorite beverage at the Big Game.”