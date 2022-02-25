ATLANTA -- The Port of Savannah is about to launch a major expansion to keep pace with its growing business.
The port's capacity will increase by 60% to 9.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units of containerized cargo by 2025, Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch announced Thursday.
“Our expansion is being matched by incredible growth in both warehouse space and workforce,” Lynch said. “The public and private investment that we’re seeing, as well as the number of people being drawn to the business, make Savannah the hottest market in the country for transportation and logistics.”
The port already has added 400,000 TEUs of container handling space to the Garden City Terminal and will make room for another 820,000 TEUs by June.
Also that month, a new container yard just up the Savannah River will add another 500,000 TEUs of capacity.
Separately, the Garden City Terminal West project will add up to 1 million TEUs in phases by 2024.
“GPA’s role facilitating commerce – even in difficult times – is key to Georgia’s long-term economic success," Gov. Brian Kemp said. “The Ports of Savannah and Brunswick together play a major role in positioning Georgia as the go-to state for economic development."
The Savannah port has overcome the supply-chain challenges posed by COVID-19 and effectively eliminated its backlog, while accommodating 18 consecutive months of growth.
Last year, the GPA moved a record 5.6 million TEUs, up nearly 1 million TEUs, or 20%, from 2020.
“Higher demand for our services is the reason we have expedited major expansions at the Port of Savannah,” GPA board Chairman Joel Wooten said. “Georgia’s growing manufacturing, distribution and retail sectors will mean additional cargo through the Port of Savannah, driving the need for increased container handling capacity.”
