Swami Compounding announced Friday they will be locating in a 110,000 square-foot manufacturing facility at 29 Westside Industrial Blvd.
The Rome Floyd County Development Authority has worked with the company in identifying an available building suitable for operations. The company will invest approximately $8,000,000 and hire 100 employees over the next five years.
Swami Compounding, LLC is a start-up company that manufactures semi-finished natural and synthetic rubber compounds in strips and slab forms. They use fillers and different additives in the mix to engineer the rubber to their customer’s technical specifications and end use.
“Our supplied engineered rubber compounds are always ‘made to order’ for our customers or for companies further down the supply chain,” said Harry Patel, Managing Partner with Swami Compounding.
Some of Swami Compounding’s customers include tire manufacturers, retreaters, mining conveyor belt manufacturers, automotive floormats and windshield wiper blade manufacturers, to name a few.
Customers use the rubber compound in their extrusion or injection molding process to cast the rubber in specific shapes and sizes.
“We are proud to welcome Swami Compounding to our community and look forward to working with them for years to come,” said Jimmy Byars, Chairman of the Rome Floyd County Development Authority.
Harry Patel, who has a manufacturing background, said Swami Compounding considered locations between Chattanooga and Atlanta, and chose Rome because it is close to I-75, I-20 and I-59, which they plan to use for raw materials and finished product. The availability of an existing building with excellent water, sewer and power infrastructure was also a major factor, and they were impressed with the quality of the workforce.
“Rome has many diverse manufacturing industries ranging from carpet to automotive, so the quality labor pool was already available. Rome was the preferred choice,” Patel said.
Lori Dowdy, Regional Project Manager of the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Tamara Brock, Northwest Community Development Manager of Georgia Power assisted the Rome Floyd County Development Authority with the project.