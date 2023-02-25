The City of Rome is looking for more local businesses to register for upcoming bid opportunities.
Projects, purchases and other solicitations from the city are posted through Georgia Purchasing Group, one of bidnet direct’s regional e-procurement solutions. Vendors throughout Floyd County and the state of Georgia are given easy online access through the site.
By registering, vendors are easily able to view and respond to current and future bids.
“We would like to see more local businesses competing for city procurement for goods and services,” said City Purchasing Director Becky Smyth. “This is a great way for local businesses to stay informed about our upcoming bid opportunities and have a chance to compete for them.”
After registering, local businesses will receive access to upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 19 other public agencies participating on the Georgia Purchasing Group; potentially expanding business opportunities.
Visit RomeGa.us/552/Bids-RFPs to register for free. There’s also an option to upgrade the service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.
For more information about the City of Rome’s bidding process, contact the Purchasing Department at 706-236-4410 or email bsmyth@romega.us.