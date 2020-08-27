Rome's unemployment rate ticked up by 0.1% in July to 7.1% and according to data from the state Department of Labor, the increase could be attributed to more people entering the workforce.
The number of Floyd County residents who were working in July was up by 53 to 41,004 but the number of Floyd County residents who were actively in the workforce also increased by 117 to 44,138 residents.
"That's what we want to see, growth in the workforce," said Missy Kendrick, president of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority.
In spite of the workforce increase from June to July, the July labor force number is still down by 298 residents compared to July a year ago.
The decline in the labor force over the year may be related to the pandemic, she said. Some of the people who lost their jobs earlier this year still have not returned to the job market yet.
Growth and employment is following a less traditional model nowadays, she said. The younger generation seems to be moving to communities for quality of life issues and then finding jobs after they relocate.
"I think that gives us an advantage," Kendrick said. "We've got a very business-friendly community and also got great quality of life amenities."
“As the state continues to reopen, we are going to see wild fluctuations up and down of the unemployment rate across the state,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler in a press release. “The numbers that we really need to focus on are the most important ones, such as increases in workforce and employment which we are continuing to see in all MSAs.”
The July jobless rate in Rome and Floyd County was up from 4.7% in July a year ago.
The jobless rate across the 15-county Northwest Georgia region checked in at 6.5% for July, down 0.1% from June.
Bartow County's rate was unchanged at 7.2% in June and July. Chattooga County registered a drop from 10.3% in June to 8.7% in July. Gordon County registered a 0.1% increase from 5.8% to 5.9% during that same time period.
Polk County was down from 7% in June to 6.6% in July while Walker County dipped from 5.5% to 5.2%.
Whitfield County saw its rate go up from 7.5 in June to 7.9% in July.