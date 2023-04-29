Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson speaks to the assembled prior to cutting the ribbon at the newly renamed Rome Community Center Friday afternoon. From left to right are Rome City Clerk Joe Smith, Rome City Commissioner Jamie Doss, Stevenson and Rome City Commissioner Randy Quick.
The Rome Senior Center on Riverside Parkway was renamed the Rome Community Center on Friday afternoon in an effort to highlight that the center is available for everyone to use.
Adam Carey
The assembled officials and community members during the re-naming of the Rome Senior Center Friday afternoon.
The Rome Senior Center on Riverside Parkway across from Ridge Ferry Park was renamed the Rome Community Center at a ribbon-cutting event Friday afternoon as part of an event sponsored by Georgia Cities Week.
The center has been rebranded to better communicate that the center is open to everyone in the community and provides a great space for groups and events and to differentiate it from the senior center in Etowah Park.
“We realized that people confused this senior center with the one at Etowah Park,” Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson said. “And we also wanted to remind people that this facility is for everyone, not just seniors.”
The Coosa Valley Regional Services/Area Agency on Aging operates a senior nutrition program at this location and contributed funding that the city used for improvements at the facility.
The Rome Senior Citizens Center, now the Rome Community Center was completed in 1997 after Rome received a $500,000 block grant to build a new senior center. It replaced the WESA building, which stood for West Seventh Avenue building, and was located across the street from where the Chick-fil-A stands today.
The WESA building housed senior programs and events, and was rented out to the community when not used for programming. However, the land beneath the WESA building was unstable and it fell into disrepair.
The ribbon cutting was part of Georgia Cities Week this week, sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association, in an effort to showcase and celebrate cities and the many services they provide. Rome had several events highlighting municipal services throughout the week.
One of those events, a presentation at Fort. Norton on Jackson Hill was postponed due the rain. The event will be rescheduled, city officials said Friday.