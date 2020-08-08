A native Roman, Billy Cooper has joined Toles Temple & Wright as a Realtor, obtaining his license in 2019.
Cooper comes to real estate after 40 plus years as a registered pharmacist. He is a proud 1977 Cum Laude graduate of the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy. He worked for Hospital Corporation of America the majority of his career, with over 20 years as Director of Pharmacy Services across Redmond Regional Medical Center and Cartersville Medical Center.
The past 10 years, Cooper was a staff clinical pharmacist at Kindred’s LTAC Hospital in Rome before it closed in April of this year. He traces his interest in real estate to the construction side when he was an adolescent.
“I have a childhood friend whose father was a builder and it was during that time I learned to like the smell of sawdust,” Cooper said. “After college, I engaged myself to buy a house, improved it, sell, and move to the next project.”
Cooper believes it is his hands-on experience that will be his niche in real estate with a wide range of buyers and sellers across the real estate life cycle.
“Few of us will live in the same house our entire lives; our needs change, and we often desire to change with them,” Cooper said. “I understand these changes because I have lived them.”
Cooper is a member of Greater Rome Board of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and Rome-Floyd Chamber.