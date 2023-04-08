Mediators Jim Hunter, Brooks Smith and William Mitchell Smith recently formed Rome Mediation Group with the goal of facilitating more peaceful resolutions in the community.
The group assists individuals, groups and organizations in finding creative and durable solutions for resolving their differences and conflicts — outside of the courtroom.
Through mediation, participants openly discuss their issues with an impartial mediator present to facilitate the process, allowing the parties to create a settlement agreement that both find acceptable. The process can be quicker and less expensive than involving the court system.
“Mediation works,” said Mark Webb, legal advisor for the group. “When these guys bring parties to the mediation table, disputes are resolved peacefully and both sides will leave in a better position than when they arrived. Everyone feels like a winner.”
Rome Mediation Group provides experienced, registered mediators certified by the Georgia Supreme Court. They are trained in dispute settlements such as
♦ Landlord-tenant disputes
♦ Debt collections
♦ Small claims — Less than $15,000
♦ Co-worker disputes
♦ Breach of contract
♦ Neighbor/property disputes
♦ Homeowners association/condo disputes.
♦ Construction
♦ Healthcare and auto
♦ Conflict resolution training
Hunter, Smith and Mitchell have more than 40 years combined mediation experience in the Georgia court system. RMG is supported by a team of expert advisors, including lawyers, and conducts mediation sessions at a neutral site, Magistrate Court, or the United Way offices.