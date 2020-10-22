Unemployment in Rome and Floyd County ticked back up to an even 5% in September according to data released by the Georgia Department of Labor Thursday.
The rate was up one-tenth of a percent from August and up from 3.3% in September a year ago.
The jobless rate went up even though there was a small increase in the number of Floyd County residents with a job. That number increased from 40,825 Floyd County residents who were working somewhere, not necessarily in Floyd County, during August to 40,840 in September.
The jobless rate increased because there was a corresponding increase in the workforce in September, up by 40 residents from August.
The Department of Labor also reported that Rome ended the month with 41,900 jobs based on payrolls in Floyd County. Those are people who are working in Floyd County, but not necessarily residents of Floyd County.
That number was up by 100 from August but flat compared to the same month a year ago.
Only one of Floyd's contiguous counties actually reported a decrease in the jobless rate in September. Gordon County dipped from 4.3% in August to 4.2% in September.
The jobless rate in Bartow and Walker were unchanged in September at 5.2% and 4% respectively. Chattooga was up 0.1%, to 6.5% while Polk County climbed 0.2% to 4.9% last month.
The entire 15-county Northwest Georgia regional rate was 4.7% in September, up from 4.6% in August.
The region includes Dade, Catoosa, Walker, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Pickens, Gordon, Chattooga, Floyd, Bartow, Polk, Paulding and Haralson counties.