The Rome Home Builders Association recently awarded scholarships and installed officers for the 2021-2022 fiscal year which began September 1, 2021.
Andrew Fednander and Jessica Heifner each won $500 scholarships for the Fall semester through the RHBA Scholarship Program. The program is open to students working to earn degrees or diplomas in the construction and residential building trades at Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
Fednander is working to earn his diploma as an air conditioning technician while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Andrew is working with a local family-owned heating and air company, putting his education and skills to work. He said the scholarship will help him cover the cost of tuition as he completes his diploma this fall.
Heifner is pursuing a construction management degree at GNTC with the goal of becoming a green builder. Jessica’s goal is to be a resource for home buyers before construction begins, to build in features that lead to less environmental impact and better quality of life. She maintains a 3.75 GPA while raising 3 children.
Connie Williams, RHBA Executive Officer, said there is a shortage of trades men and women to support a growing building industry. The scholarship program is meant to help attract and retain students with a focus on construction managers, heating and air techs, plumbers, electricians, painters, landscapers, and others who provide support and stability to the residential construction industry.
In other business, Terry West, Pella Windows and Doors, was installed as the new President of the RHBA. He will work to lead the organization with Ivy Lowrey who will serve as Vice-President and President-Elect, Will Pinson as Secretary-Treasurer, and Sammy Bartley as Immediate Past-President. The Board of Directors is made up of local builders and associate members elected by the association membership.
West said that residential construction is strong but is continually being impacted by distribution and building material delays throughout the industry covering all facets of construction. Consumers trying to build a home and settle their families are often delayed for weeks or even months while they wait for deliverables needed to finish construction. RHBA builders work with associates to adjust ordering and delivery schedules to lessen the impact, according to Will Pinson with Pinson’s Construction. “It doesn’t fix everything, but it does help.”
The RHBA meets at noon the second Wednesday of each month. All builders and related companies are invited to join to stay abreast of industry, regulatory, and community news. Reach out to rhba.eo@yahoo.com for more information.