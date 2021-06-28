The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission has a lengthy agenda planned for Thursday with nine applications in the county, including several housing related requests.
Living Proof Recovery is requesting a special use permit for multi-family housing to create a residential facility at the former South Winds Inn Motel on Martha Berry Highway for people going through their addiction recovery program.
A bus would transport the clients from the facility to the Shorter Avenue headquarters to provide counseling and other services.
Planning department staff recommends approval of that project.
The planning department also recommended approval several projects including an application on Chateau Drive. Pearson Properties is looking at rezoning two parcels from Suburban Residential to Multi-Family Residential and building 20 new townhomes on the property.
The parcels, which are about eight and a half acres combined, sit near the Guest House apartments. The townhomes would be split into two buildings with 10 units each.
Robert Ingram and Manor Restorations wishes to rezone a 31.25 acre lot on Eden Valley Road from Suburban Residential to High Density Traditional Residential to allow for smaller setbacks in a planned subdivision.
The planning commission will also be looking over a request for mixed use zoning at a property on Martha Berry Highway near Food Lion.
Josh Jenkins plans to use the property, which consists of model homes for a home builder and a few other buildings, to allow for commercial and residential use.
Another application for rezoning a 218-acre parcel from agricultural residential to heavy industrial will also go before the planning commission for a recommendation. Applicant Jeff Grant wants to rezone the parcel to allow for economic development and build an industrial park.
All applications will be going to the Floyd County Commission for a public hearing and vote on July 27. The planning commission will be meeting on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in the Sam King Room in Rome City Hall at 601 Broad Street.