Officials in the Rome Floyd Planning Department have begun the unenviable task of updating the Unified Land Development Code for the first time in 20 years.
The ULDC is essentially a blueprint for how the city and county are supposed to grow. It guides the regulations for zoning and land use, including subdivision standards and signage, and spells out how administration and enforcement will operate.
For most people, the ULDC is simply about zoning. But if you're a real estate developer, it's a byzantine maze that can be a source of immense frustration and touch on every phase of the real estate development process.
"Our goal is to simplify the code, making it a more user-friendly document," said Rome Floyd Planning Department Assistant Director Brice Wood. "And we also need to update it to help us grow in the right direction."
According to Wood, the current ULDC was written over 20 years ago and has never been comprehensively updated. Rather, it has changed piecemeal on a project-by-project basis.
"Another issue we're trying to confront, is that the code has been unevenly applied for a long time," Wood said. "So hopefully this update will make it easier to follow."
The issue that everyone involved hopes to solve is a lack of affordable housing, which is why the department has asked all interested parties to be involved in the review.
"We need to hear from all parties working in Rome," Wood said. "From real estate brokers, to developers and construction companies and, finally, the general public."
The process is expected to last at least six months, and possibly as long as a year. It will also include a lengthy public review, so that all parties will have a change to comment.
"The more people that are involved in updating it, the better." Wood said with a slight smile. "And that, hopefully, decreases the chances that the public will pummel us when it's released."
Opportunities for involvement will be announced in the coming months.