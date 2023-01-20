The Rome Floyd Chamber is bringing Operation Gift Card in February.
The program is a gift card matching program the Rome Floyd Chamber began in 2020 in response to the pandemic. The event will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and will match $50 gift cards until the goal of $10,000 in matching funds is reached. Thank you to Georgia Power for making this event possible.
“We are excited to bring back this amazing program. We have had community members asking our staff and volunteers about Operation Gift Card since we sold out last year,” said Pam Powers-Smith, president of the Rome Floyd Chamber. “Operation Gift Card has sold out within minutes every time. The customers and the businesses love this program, and we are thrilled to bring it back once again. This is a fast-paced event, and only so many will receive a matching gift card. Be sure to follow our social media accounts to learn tips and tricks on how to be prepared for Operation Gift Card.”
The one-day-only, online event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1 2 p.m. to 4. p.m. on the Chamber’s website, www.romega.com. At 2 p.m. the Rome Floyd Chamber will begin selling gift cards from participating businesses in increments of $50. For each purchase made, the Chamber of Commerce will match $50 spent by the consumer until the goal of $10,000 in matching funds is reached. Gift cards are limited to one per customer, and this event sells out quickly
“Georgia Power is proud to support our local businesses through the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce’s Operation Gift Card,” Georgia Power's Northwest Regional Director Tony Ferguson said. “Being A Citizen Wherever We Serve is more than just a motto at Georgia Power, it’s who we are and what we do. Operation Gift Card gives us a chance to support our community and ensure local businesses continue to grow and prosper.”
If your business wants to participate in Operation Gift Card, please reach out to Amber West at awest@romega.com or 706-291-7663, by Friday, Jan. 27.