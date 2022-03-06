The Rome Floyd Chamber hopes to be more focused on the needs of its members and has taken big strides in making that happen this year.
One special event held recently was a Business After Hours event. Normally, Business After Hours is a chance for chamber members to network and learn more about the host business.
But on Feb. 24 the chamber cohosted an event with the organization 100 Black Men of Rome and spotlighted three Black-owned businesses.
“We had more than 100 people attend and it was wonderful,” said Chamber President Pam Powers-Smith. “This was something we started last year where we did a small business expo just for Black-owned businesses. One of our goals is certainly inclusion and diversity and we want to make all our businesses feel appreciated and welcomed.”
The businesses spotlighted at the Business After Hours event were Mahli’s Uni-Pop Gourmet Popcorn, The Early Way and Mike’s Lawn Care Co.
Powers-Smith said another area of focus is the chamber’s Young Professionals group. The chamber is kicking off a new version of the group that’s more structured and has a small membership fee, but members are guaranteed at least one event a month where young professionals (those 40 and under) can network and share ideas and experiences.
“We want to show that we have a vibrant community with lots of amenities and a great quality of life,” she said. “We think this young professionals group is one way of doing that.”
This most recent Young Professionals outing was to Rome Axe Throwing for a little competition and fun, then over to River Remedy Brewing Co., the chamber’s newest member, to sample some brews.
“Everyone had a good time,” Powers-Smith said. “The way we do these is always different. Sometimes it’s a breakfast or lunch event and we might have a speaker. This time we went axe throwing and visited River Remedy and had some beers. People really enjoyed socializing and networking in that setting.”
One of the most visible changes the public will see from the chamber is a redesigned website.
RomeGa.com now has a new modern look, and is even more mobile-friendly. The redesigned site features improved member login access as well as a “Get Involved” page that allows chamber members to quickly submit a request to become an ambassador, join a committee, host an event with the chamber or refer someone to join.
“Our primary goal during this redesign was to make the website even more user-friendly. We want our chamber members and the community to access any information they might need easily,” Powers-Smith said. “We hope everyone enjoys the new website as we continue to update and add even more features that the community will find beneficial.”
She added that the chamber is trying to focus on what members need and to be a direct resource for its members in the months to come. They’ll be surveying members in the spring to get feedback on the types of programming that’s wanted or any resources or classes members need.