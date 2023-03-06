Eagle Christian Tours, LLC has accepted an invitation to become the newest member of the elite International Motorcoach Group or IMG.
“An invitation to join the ranks of IMG is the equivalent of being accepted into the Navy’s “Top Gun” Program in the Motorcoach industry,” said Brett Roes, founder of Eagle Christian Tours.
Eagle started operations in 2012 with a single Motorcoach. “In the early days,” said Roes, “we served local colleges and offered seated coach tours to scenic regions of the country.”
Today Eagle Christian Tours operates 37 motorcoaches comprised of seated, entertainer and mini-coaches. They are the third largest motorcoach company in Georgia and are considered one of the premier collegiate sports transportation companies in North America, serving both the NCAA and the NAIA in their Division I and II schools. Eagle also serves the U.S. Military, regionally based churches, camps and civic groups, several major national corporations as well as school systems in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.
“IMG is the leading Motorcoach operator network in North America, International Motorcoach Group comprises 54 independently owned premier bus charter companies,” President of the International Motorcoach Group, Bronwyn Wilson said. “These 54 companies vary in size, region and in diversity of business models with a range of offerings, including bus charters, escorted tours, limousines, and school buses. IMG members operate more than 7,000 vehicles in the United States and Canada. Each year, more than 21 million charter and tour customers count on IMG members to provide their charter services. Each of IMG’s member companies are required to adhere to strict Standards and Qualifications for invitation-only membership that ensure they operate with the highest levels of performance.”
In reference to Georgia’s Eagle Christian Tours, Wilson said: “Eagle is an outstanding addition to IMG. They share the core values of IMG with their focus on safety, training, and customer service excellence. We are delighted to welcome them and know that Eagle brings great qualities to IMG while expanding our customer footprint.”
Eagle Christian Tours has twice been nominated by the University of Georgia as one of the top 100 fastest growing companies in the United States. Carson Roes, Eagle’s General Manager and recently named partner, is a graduate of UGA’s Terry School of Business. For over a decade Brett and Carson Roes have been committed to building a healthy culture for their now 80 employee team members and their families.
“When it comes to excellence we believe that culture trumps strategy every time,” said Carson Roes in speaking of the companies rapid rise to the top ranks of the industry.
“Today is an amazing day for our team members,” Brett Roes said. “The only reason we are here today is due to their unwavering commitment to excellence, their commitment to our culture, and their superb care for our guests… it is their efforts that have brought us to this juncture. It is truly an honor to even be considered for membership and we are deeply grateful for the invitation to join the IMG network.”