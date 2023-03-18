Whoever said the beginning of the year is slow has never worked at a Chamber of Commerce.
We have been running nonstop since January 1. But we’re excited that our business community has so much going on that they keep us on our toes, and we’re very thankful that business is booming in Rome Floyd County. We celebrated over 67 ribbon cuttings in 2022 and hope to continue that success in 2023.
We’ve been busy reconfiguring some of our offerings to better suit our members. We now have new membership options specifically for those that are retired, work remote and have a special new young professional category.
We are offering educational opportunities for businesses of all types and have begun an entrepreneurship class as well as offering new business advice for anyone just starting out throughout the year.
Don’t forget to attend one of our events which is a great way to connect with businesses just like yours or use it as an opportunity to make connections with those that can use your services. Our Business After Hours events are sold out for the whole year so take advantage of one of those fun events.
We just had our sold out annual meeting and will have a fun celebration for the Rome Braves’ 20th anniversary this spring. And there are always our Coffee and Connections events and special Leadership Alumni events.
We want to make sure everyone knows what all we offer. The number one thing people say to us when they join is they had no idea we offered some of the benefits that we offer. And if you’ve been a member for several years, we want to be sure you’re up to date on all these things too.
Here’s the short list: health insurance offerings for small and large businesses, educational seminars, networking opportunities, promotional opportunities, celebrations, Leadership programs, advocacy, referrals, and strategic partnerships.
Lastly and most importantly, we will soon have our new workforce website up and running. It is no exaggeration that labor issues are top of mind for us every day. This page will be a resource for employers, employees, schools, colleges, parents, and companies. We have a dedicated staff person to help your company with labor issues and are committed to helping our community with this issue.
And as always, we are looking out for important matters that impact our businesses at the state and federal levels.
Our entire staff is always here for you, so please know you can visit with us or give us a call anytime. Hope to see you very soon at one of our great events.