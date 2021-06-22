Some groundbreaking ceremonies are a little more ceremonial than others.
That was the case Tuesday as officials with Smith Douglas Homes, KC Homes and CDR Management met with local leaders at the Rome Floyd Chamber to kick off the construction of homes in the new Crestwood subdivision across the Floyd County Jail.
The Crestwood subdivision, spread across 15 acres off the North Broad Street Extension, is slated to have 67 single-family homes.
The entire 15-acre lot has already been stripped of trees and is ready, once the weather permits, for grading.
Smith Douglas Atlanta Division President Scott Bowles said he expects construction to come out of the ground sometime during the fourth quarter of the year. It will take 18 to 24 months to complete the entire subdivision.
Addressing the housing shortage in Rome has become a major priority for the city government.
Smith Douglas Homes, a major national residential homebuilder, has become a significant player in the construction of single-family homes in Rome and Floyd County over the past five years. Up to this point, the company has, for the most part, acquired subdivisions that got started but were not built out before the housing bust a decade ago.
Magnolia Walk was the first subdivision built by Smith Douglas, followed by Berwick West, Applewood and Westbury. Most recently, the company has taken over vacant lots in the Emerald Oaks subdivision off Old Dalton Road.
Since the national firm entered the Rome market, they have built close to 250 homes across five subdivisions.
“We focus on building homes that people can actually afford,” Bowles said. “Of the 250 homes that we’ve built, 80% of them have been under $200,000.”
The homes in Crestwood are expected to fall right around $200,000, given the recent inflation of material prices.
“We are thrilled with the new homes that are going to be built,” said Jeanne Krueger, president of the chamber. “This is where community happens, this is where people become neighbors, and this is where children find friends.”
“It’s good to have a great partner and I’ve had the opportunity to work with Smith Douglas,” Rome Mayor Craig McDaniel told participants. “They do everything they say they’re going to do and they do it when they said they would do it.”