The Rome-Floyd County Development Authority and the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce’s Greater Rome Existing Industries Association are partnering to recognize local industries with a “Manufacturing Day” celebration.
The online event is sponsored by Georgia Power, The National Association of Manufacturers and The Manufacturing Institute.
“These companies are essential to maintaining a healthy community and stable tax base,” said Missy Kendrick, president of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority.
“Additionally, the industrial sector always pays the highest wages compared to other sectors and those payroll dollars circulate over and over in our community,” she added. “These dollars come from advanced manufacturing jobs – manufacturing today is not the same as it was 50 years ago.”
Manufacturing Day provides an opportunity to highlight the impact manufacturers make on the local community and global economy.
“We have always valued the importance of our manufacturers, but we really want our citizenry to understand how beneficial it is to have these quality manufacturers in town and how much their companies benefit the entire community,” said Pam Powers-Smith, director of business and industry services at the chamber.
This will be a weeklong celebration and awareness campaign beginning Monday. Daily giveaways valued at $200 will take place on Facebook and will conclude on Manufacturing Day on Oct. 1.
One question will be posted each day at 9 a.m. on the Rome Floyd Chamber and Rome-Floyd County Development Authority’s Facebook pages and any participant who answers the question correctly will be entered into a daily drawing.
The winner will be announced on social media at 10 a.m. the following day.
Everyone is welcome to participate in the giveaway and encouraged to keep an eye on the Facebook pages for fun facts and quizzes related to the manufacturers that call Rome and Floyd County home.