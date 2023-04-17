Rome Downtown Development Authority recognizes Downtown Impact Grant recipients

Pictured from left to right: Kelli Duncan, Rome Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors; Jennifer Bailey Bowers, Rome Downtown Development Authority; Frank Beacham, Assistant Rome City Attorney; Tayesha Lytle, Rome Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors; Elaine Abercrombie, Rome Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors; Randy Quick, Rome City Commission; Leanne Cook – Rome International Film Festival; Michelle Picon, Historic DeSoto Foundation; Seth Ingram, Rome International Film Festival; Aundi Lesley, Downtown Development Director; Jim Kelly, Rome International Film Festival; Julie McCluskey, Rome Shakespeare Festival; Mandy Maloney, Rome Little Theatre; Mark Van Leuven, Rome International Film Festival; Barbara Beninato, Rome Symphony Orchestra; Megan Treglown Otwell, Rome Downtown Development Authority; Julie Harris, Rome Downtown Development Authority; and Harry Brock, Rome Downtown Development Authority Board Chair.
The Rome Downtown Development Authority took time during most recent meeting to recognize the latest recipients of Downtown Impact Grants.
Those receiving $1,000 grants include the Rome Little Theatre, the Rome International Film Festival, the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation, the Rome Shakespeare Festival, and the Rome Symphony Orchestra.
$500 grants went to Going Caching and Schnauzerfest.
The grants are intended to support organizations in the production of events that enhance the quality of life and promote economic growth in Downtown Rome.
These events draw a significant tourism impact, with most visitors staying in local hotels, and shopping and eating downtown.
