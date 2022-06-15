Rome-based River City Bank opens first full-service branch in Blairsville

River City Bank recently opened of its first full-service branch located at 506 Hwy 515 E in Blairsville.
"The tremendous success of our Mortgage and Loan Office, which opened in late 2020, has allowed us to expand our services and be able to offer full-service banking solutions in Union County," a press release stated. "Our growth is a testament to our commitment to support and invest in the communities we serve."
Our full-service Blairsville Office offers a wide range of products and services including personal and business deposits, loans, mortgages, cash management as well as brokerage services. Customers can bank conveniently using our digital services such as online and mobile banking, mobile check deposit, bill payment, and Zelle person-to-person transfers.
Our team of local bankers look forward to providing exceptional value for our customers in Union County,
helping them reach their financial goals through unrivaled care and customer-focused service.
“We are thrilled to be offering full-service banking in my hometown of Blairsville, Georgia,” said Jamie Tallent, President and CEO of River City Bank. “As a community-focused financial institution, we believe our core values and relationship-based banking philosophy meet the personal and business banking needs of Union County.”
“We have a great team of bankers who are true financial partners for our customers, and we are excited to expand and offer a complete suite of products and services from a community bank here in Blairsville,” stated Blairsville Market President, Scott Nanney.
The bank will hold a ribbon cutting celebration and open house in the near future. We would like to invite the Blairsville community to stop by, meet our River City team, and tour our new branch.