Rome and Floyd County are still searching for that next large industry to bring jobs to the community however its efforts to assist local companies grow is not going unnoticed.
Site Selection magazine has pegged Rome as the number five metropolitan area with a population under 200,000 for new capital investment, or a per capita basis.
"I knew that our team had been very busy, but didn’t realize that the success of our existing industries would place us fifth in the top ten metros in the country per capita," said Missy Kendrick, president of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority. "The honor truly belongs to the industries who have chosen to invest and expand and who have chosen to do so in Rome and Floyd County.
To qualify for the list, a community must meet at least one of three criteria: capital investment of at least a million dollars, at least 20 new jobs or the addition of at least 20,000 square feet of new floor area.
Ranking the top metros areas on a per capita basis is a new method for the magazine this year.
Sioux City was number one in the under 200,000 per capita ranking with 20 projects that met the criteria. Lima, Ohio was number two followed by Rocky Mount, N.C.; Decatur, Alabama and then Rome, which has five projects that met the criteria.
Rounding out the top ten were Janesville-Beloit, Wisconsin; Mansfield, Ohio; Odessa, Texas; Auburn-Opelika, Alabama and Midland, Texas.
The Kerry Group expansion at its facility on Douglas Street in the Lindale area led the way locally. It ranked number seven among the top 20 projects in Georgia during 2020 with a capital investment of $125 million and creation of 100 new jobs.
Kendrick said the other projects that contributed to Rome and Floyd County making the prestigious list include two projects at Ball Container and one each at F&P Georgia and Marglen Industries.
"We know that making an announcement is only the first step - and then the work begins," Kendrick said. "We will continue to tell the story of Rome and Floyd County and will be proudly displaying the “2020 Top Ten Metro” award as we do so."
Savannah ranked number one in the nation among metro areas with a population between 200,000 and one million. Officials in Savannah listed 30 projects which met one or more of the criteria. Jefferson, Georgia, ranked number two in the nation in the micropolitan category, communities with population between 10,000 and 50,000 listing 14 projects that met one or more of the criteria.