Rome's Alcohol Control Commission will take up Monday a proposed ordinance to allow home delivery of alcohol by city license holders.
The two-part ordinance also would allow the ACC to deny -- or pull -- an alcohol pouring or package permit for anyone with an outstanding debt to the city.
The ACC will meet for the first time since October at 5 p.m. Monday in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Ordinances recommended by the citizen board are passed along to the full City Commission for action.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation last year to allow home delivery of alcohol if a local city or county approves.
Rome's proposed ordinance mirrors state law, which calls for in-person delivery only -- to a person who must show proper identification proving they are 21 or older.
Retailers with licenses to sell beer, wine or liquor for off-premises consumption would be able to deliver the products upon enactment. Those with pouring permits for on-premises consumption would have to notify the city in writing at least 10 days before they start deliveries.
The measure also sets out provisions for an ACC hearing for license-holders who have accumulated $1,000 or more in debt to the city and are scheduled to have their permits suspended. The debt can include any financial obligations, including parking tickets, fees, fines and taxes.
Also on Monday's agenda are expected approvals of several new permits.
Two new operations on Broad Street -- Newby Farm and Vinyard and Olea Olive Oil and Wines -- are seeking both pouring and package permits for beer and wine.
New beer package permits are slated for Tops Corner Food Mart, 1105 Calhoun Ave., and Maple Food Shop, 2031 Maple Ave.