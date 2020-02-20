It’s back to the drawing board for Rome developer Wayne Robinson’s plans on West Third Street.
The real estate entrepreneur had planned a six-story mixed-use retail and residential building on a 2.14-acre tract next to the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk — but the price tag for the project came in way over budget.
Dubbed “The District,” it would have featured retail space on the first floor, apartments on middle floors and condominiums on the upper floors. A restaurant and walkway to connect to the Oostanaula River levee were included.
Robinson said the prices for the project were projected to be in the $325- to $350-per square-foot range, which put it way out of reach.
“We had a plan that we thought was it,” Robinson said. “Now we’re back to the drawing board on a different concept, thinking of maybe multiple buildings instead of a single large building.”
The one building would have been constructed all at one time. Breaking the project into multiple buildings could allow for phased development expenses.
Robinson did not say which type of development, residential or retail, might take priority in a new development plan.
The building as originally designed would have included a lot of solid concrete.
“Right now, with the market the way it is, (builders) are quite busy so the prices are as high as they been — if not ever — in quite some time,” Robinson said.
He’s got a pretty good grasp on construction costs having renovated three buildings on Broad Street in recent years and just starting a fourth.
As far as the residential units, Robinson plans to target the millennial audience, which typically does not want, or need, as much space.
“They’re never at home,”he said.
Robinson said he believes the election of his architect Mark Cochran to the Rome City Commission won’t affect his plans.
“He has been working on the project with me from the very beginning so I think he could carry over,” Robinson said. “I don’t think there is a conflict of interest.”
Rome City Manager Sammy Rich has made the commissioners aware that the original plans for the city-owned West Third Street property weren’t going to happen.
“I’m just waiting on more information to see what the new concept is, then we’ll determine how closely it matches the vision of what we are seeking to do to develop West Third,” Rich said.
The city put out a request for proposals for the property after plans by another real estate executive, David Doss, collapsed several years ago. Doss had an option on the property, something the city has never formally agreed to with Robinson.
“In large, it’s been a handshake agreement as they do their due diligence and move forward,” Rich said. “At some point I think the commission will want to make a firm decision as to whether or not we are a go or no go on this.”