Redmond Regional Medical Center announced on Friday the appointment of Rick Stevenson to its Board of Trustees. Stevenson will serve a two-year term on Redmond’s Board.
“I am proud to welcome Rick Stevenson to our Board of Trustees and appreciate his willingness to lend his expertise,” said Redmond Chief Executive Officer John Quinlivan. “Rick is a well-respected member of our community with numerous accomplishments for successfully leading a variety of initiatives. I know that he will provide excellent oversight and guidance as we have historically enjoyed from members of our board.”
Stevenson holds many leadership positions in the northwest Georgia area. He is a founding member of 100 Black Men of Northwest Georgia and is a founding and current Executive Board member of One Community United. He also serves on the Board of the Rome International Film Festival. Mr. Stevenson was co-chair of Rome/Floyd Citizens for Better Schools, which led the successful campaign to pass the 2017 Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. He became one of the lead public spokespersons for the ESPLOST, using his ability to tell compelling stories, answer questions, and diffuse hostilities as instrumental in the overwhelming passage of the sales tax.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to a medical community that is built on a foundation of inclusion, compassion, and respect,” said Stevenson. “Committed to the care and improvement of human life, Redmond Regional Medical Center and the HCA Healthcare family are devoted to strengthening our local communities. I look forward to helping advance the Redmond mission.”
Stevenson is a graduate of East Rome High School and the Georgia Institute of Technology. He has been married to Sundai Stevenson for 30 years. They have two children, Rikki Alexis and Landon, a son-in-law Cam, and granddaughters Camlyn and Carsyn.